'Violent felon' wanted in Indian River County arrested at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS — A man described by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office as a violent felon was arrested Thursday at an airport in Nevada.

Deputies said they coordinated with authorities in Las Vegas to arrest Joshua Plauche.

The sheriff's office said Plauche was on probation for aggravated assault while discharging a firearm.

Investigators said he then violated that probation in June 2021 and fled from Florida.

Members of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office recently received information that Plauche was on a flight from Hawaii to Las Vegas.

After the flight number was located and with the assistance of the Las Vegas Airport Police, Plauche was arrested on active warrants.

Plauche will be extradited back to Indian River County to face his charges.