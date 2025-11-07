WATCH: SWAT captures suspect after ceiling fall ends hours-long Indian River County standoff

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A Sebastian man with an extensive criminal history was taken into custody this week in Indian River County after a standoff that lasted several hours, deputies said.

According to a post on the Indian River County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies received an alert from license plate readers about a stolen Ford F-350 heading westbound near Louisiana Avenue on County Road 512.

Indian River County suspect caught after falling through ceiling

The sheriff's office said the vehicle, which was hauling lumber, was stolen in Osceola County on Oct. 19.

During the investigation, they identified the suspect as Keith Rodgers, 37, and said he purchased the lumber at a Home Depot in Sebastian while using the stolen truck.

The sheriff's office later found the stolen truck parked in a driveway in the 400 block of Melrose Lane.

Rodgers was seen unloading wood at the home, but fled inside after seeing law enforcement.

Deputies said Rodgers barricaded himself in the house on Monday and refused to respond to verbal commands.

Due to his extensive criminal history and previous statements that he would get into a shootout before going back to jail, the sheriff's office said SWAT and crisis negotiators were sent to the home.

Authorities said Rodgers hid in the attic of the home for several hours before video showed him falling through the ceiling into the arms of SWAT members.

He now faces multiple felony charges from Indian River and Osceola counties and is being held on a $20,000 bond.