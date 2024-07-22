Vero Beach man, 34, beats mother unconscious with frying pan, skateboard during altercation

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Vero Beach man was arrested over the weekend after viciously beating his mother with a skateboard and a frying pan at a home, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence on the 4000 block of 25th Avenue in Vero Beach.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses said Stacy Leon Cash, 34, beat his 52-year-old mother with his fists and then a frying pan and a skateboard, leaving her unconscious.

Cash faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He is being held on $1.5 million bond.