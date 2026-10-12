Treasure Coast travelers say limited transportation options make it 'difficult to get around'

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A recent change to a flight out of Vero Beach is sparking a bigger conversation about travel options on the Treasure Coast.

Travelers tell WPTV limited flight schedules and a lack of convenient transportation alternatives can make getting in and out of the area difficult, sometimes forcing them to drive to larger airports or rearrange their plans.

WATCH:

Why Treasure Coast travelers say they need more options

At the Vero Beach Regional Airport, travelers shared their frustrations with WPTV reporter Brooke Chau about the challenges of getting where they need to go.

“In the Treasure Coast area, Vero Beach specifically, it is difficult to get around,” said Peter Masella.

WPTV

He pointed to the lack of a Brightline station in Vero Beach, saying people often have to travel to other cities to access additional transportation options.

A recent schedule change to Breeze Airways' route between Vero Beach and the New York area has added to those concerns. The flight, which previously departed Vero Beach in the evening, now leaves in the morning.

A New York City physician told WPTV the change has affected his work schedule.

“I’m a physician working in New York City and because of the change of flight for Vero Beach, I have had to rearrange my patients schedule two days in a row,” he said.

Another traveler from Westchester, New York said the change can mean a longer trip.

“Then I have to take a taxi all the way down and around to Vero Beach. It’s very inconvenient,” she said.

However, Breeze Airways has also been adding destinations from Vero Beach. Last month, the airline introduced nonstop service to Trenton, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Atlantic City, expanding the airport's commercial flight options.

WPTV

Vero Beach Airport Director, Brandon Dambeck, says airlines regularly evaluate the performance of their routes, which can lead to new destinations as well as schedule or route changes.

“All of these airlines are monitoring the routes and their gauge of success," Dambeck said.

For travelers, more destinations are welcome, but they say flight times that fit their schedules are just as important.