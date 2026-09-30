Breeze Airways adds new routes from Vero Beach to 4 East Coast cities, fares starting at $74

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Travelers from Vero Beach now have more flight options to the East Coast with Breeze Airways launching new nonstop service to four destinations this week.

The airline is offering direct flights from Vero Beach Regional Airport to Trenton, New Jersey; Baltimore, Maryland; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Atlantic City, New Jersey, with introductory fares starting as low as $74 one-way.

The new service begins with flights to Trenton starting today, operating on Wednesdays and Saturdays with one-way fares from $74. Service to Baltimore and Pittsburgh launches Oct. 1, with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Baltimore fares start at $89 one-way, while Pittsburgh flights begin at $74 one-way.

Atlantic City service starts Oct. 2 with flights on Mondays and Fridays, priced from $104 one-way.

The expansion gives Treasure Coast residents more convenient travel options to major metropolitan areas in the Northeast without having to connect through larger hub airports.

Earlier this month, Breeze announced it will begin offering seasonal nonstop service from West Palm Beach to Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina starting Dec. 18.

The airline has gained recognition for its approach to affordable travel, earning spots on TIME Magazine's TIME100 Most Influential Companies list and Forbes' America's Best Brands for Value for 2026.

Travelers can book flights at flybreeze.com or through the Breeze Airways mobile app.