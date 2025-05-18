INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Family, friends, and community members gathered for an emotional vigil to remember the lives of Amanda and Shelby Lynn Baker, who were killed in a home invasion last November.

The two women, along with Shelby’s unborn child, were honored during a ceremony filled with prayer, shared memories, and tributes to their lives and legacies.

‘Three generations gone’: community mourns pregnant teen and grandmother months after fatal home invasion

“We reflect on the lives of three beautiful souls taken from us far too soon,” said Shelby’s aunt during the event.

Shelby Baker, 19, was eight months pregnant with a baby the family has identified as Mina.

Her father, Charlie Baker, described both victims as “just very bright individuals, always lived life to the fullest.”

According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Aiden Christman and 19-year-old Toby Featherston are accused of breaking into the Baker family’s home armed with a knife and gun. Authorities allege the two killed Shelby and her grandmother, Amanda, during the incident.

Shelby’s parents, Lindsey and Charlie Baker, spoke about the devastating impact of the loss.

“My gosh what they’ve done. It’s three generations,” they said. “You wake up one day and life is completely different.”

Those who attended the vigil remembered Shelby for her joyful personality and her love for animals and music.

“She was super happy and excited to be a mom and ready to take on the journey and we were too,” said her mother, Lindsey Baker.

Amanda was described as a thoughtful and giving woman who cared for others.

“My mom always wanted to see people happy, she didn’t want to see people go without,” Charlie Baker said.

The family walked away from Saturday’s vigil knowing the two will always be missed and forever remembered.

“Everyday is a chance to heal. I just always hear my daughter’s and my mother’s voice—I hear their voice in my head, keep going, keep going,” said Charlie Baker.

The Baker family said they're relieved that two people have been arrested in connection with the case, but hope they will see justice through the court system.