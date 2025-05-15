Temporary fix allows Indian River County food truck to return after code violation dispute

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A popular food truck is back in business at its original location after a brief shutdown due to a code enforcement issue.

Griddle & Grind, a food truck operating alongside OTG Liquidation in Indian River County, was forced off the property last week after the county cited the business for flying unauthorized flags and operating a food truck in an area not zoned for it.

But just two days after WPTV's report aired, county officials informed the business owners they would temporarily stop enforcing the violation.

"It really surprised me," Dane Jones, owner of Griddle & Grind, said. "The commissioners — especially the chairman — had a lot of conversations with county officials to get us back here real quick. I want to thank them for that."

The county is expected to revisit the matter in a formal meeting that is scheduled to be held in three months.

Jones told WPTV he remains hopeful the commission will continue supporting small businesses like his.