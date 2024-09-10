'Some transparency:' Fellsmere residents still fighting to be heard after November flooding

FELLSMERE, Fla. — Residents living outside the Fellsmere city limits are asking to have their voices heard, and WPTV is listening.

After a major flooding event in 2023, residents say the Fellsmere Water Control District has taken no steps to make sure it does not happen again.

South Fellsmere residents are still dealing with the impacts from massive flooding last November, and all the water damage caused.

Region Indian River County Fellsmere residents angry about drainage issues Cassandra Garcia

"Those pieces of land, just one big lake," said resident Jed Aranes.

He says the flood impacted people’s livelihoods.

"There are some that use livestock as [a] living. So some people lost pigs, cows, a lot of chickens because of what happened with the flood," he said.

Aranes says the ditches have not been cleaned in more than a decade. He blames the Fellsmere Water Control District for not fixing the problem.

WPTV Resident Jed Aranes says he wants "some transparency" regarding what's going on.

The water control district is a board made up of landowners.

“We have 1,600 acres compared to about 10,000 owned by the Fellsmere Joint Venture," Aranes said. "Guess what? There’s no representation on the board.”

Aranes believes the Fellsmere Joint Venture’s land takes priority over residents who live in the area.

Those residents feel their problems are being ignored.

“Transparency with what the board is doing," Aranes said.

WPTV reached out to the Fellsmere Water Control District, which says there are currently $1.2 million in ongoing projects, including canals being cleared out.

There is also an election every year, and if you live within the water district and own over an acre of land, you can run to be on the board.

The board will meet on Thursday, and Aranes says neighbors will be there to speak up.