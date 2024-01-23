Watch Now
Small plane makes emergency landing in Indian River County

2 people on board; no injuries reported
A small plane had to make an emergency landing near Sebastian, Fla., on Jan. 23, 2024.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jan 23, 2024
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday morning near Sebastian, fire rescue officials said.

The plane landed near the intersection of Edward and Mark Allen drives just after 9:30 a.m.

A photo from the scene showed the plane on a grassy area surrounded by emergency personnel.

Two people were on board, according to Indian River County Fire Chief David Rattray, but no one was hurt.

It's unclear what forced the plane to make the emergency landing. The case is being investigated by federal authorities.

No other details were immediately available.

