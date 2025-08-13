'Services they need': Fellsmere receives funding for project thanks to lifelong resident, congressman

FELLSMERE, Fla. — In Florida’s oldest city in Indian River County, a small library is about to get a big upgrade and it’s all thanks to one woman’s determination and a $2 million boost from the state.

WATCH BELOW: 'I always felt like we were neglected,' Annie Brown tells WPTV's Mello Styles

City receives funding for project thanks to lifelong resident, congressman

For Annie Brown, a lifelong Fellsmere resident, the feeling of being overlooked has been there for decades.

“I always felt like we were neglected,” Brown said.

Brown a pastor said her idea came from God. Create not just a bigger library, but a full-service community hub. Plans include veterans’ services, human services support, an e-sports lab and other programs designed to give residents access to resources they’ve long had to travel outside the city to find.

“I grew up here, and I knew the obstacles,” she said. “I just don’t want the young people of today to go through the same thing when I was coming up.”

Her vision made its way from local leaders to the state level, where Congressman Mike Haridopolos took notice.

“This is an area that’s a bit isolated from the rest of the county—the only community west of I-95— and because of that, sometimes they aren’t getting the services they need,” Haridopolos said.

He helped secure $2 million toward the estimated $15 million project, a moment Brown said she’ll never forget.

“I cried all night, coming to this day, because we waited for this day,” she said.

Fellsmere Mayor Jessica Salgado called the project “something amazing” for the city, giving residents one place to find the help and resources they need without having to travel to Vero Beach.

Construction could begin within two years, but city leaders said there’s still more money to raise. They’re confident this $2 million will be the spark that changes everything.