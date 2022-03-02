Searchers continue quest for missing woman on second anniversary of disappearance

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday marks exactly two years since an Indian River County woman went missing. But that hasn't stopped those looking for Amanda Towne of Fellsmere.

Along a dirt road, Erika Torok and Susan Farris peered into a canal on Wednesday. They found a phone case and other personal items that belonged to Towne, a mother of three now missing for two years.

Erika and Susan are part of Pink Justice, a group dedicated to finding the missing.

Towne was last seen at a home off 99th Street.

"As a mother who has lost a child, a daughter, it’s horrific and it’s heartbreaking," Farris said.

Towne's case recently got a lot more attention after the body of another missing woman was recently found in Fellsmere.

Allea Beemer was found near the end of 111th Street. She was killed sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 of this year.

The sheriff’s office said there are some similarities between the two cases and have several persons of interest.

Pink Justice, trying to keep the Towne case visible alongside the Beemer investigation, has been frustrated at times.

Banners have been torn down and a flower bed was torn up where State Road 507 bends.

So they created another small memorial, believing someone in this city holds the key to Towne’s disappearance.