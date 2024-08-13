Watch Now
Saucy needs a new home: Dog 'stabbed and poisoned' by owner in Indian River County

Marquise Walker faces animal cruelty and narcotics charges, Indian River County Sheriff's Office says
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A dog that was injured by its owner is need of a new home, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said while conducting a narcotics investigation, their special investigations detectives learned that Marquise Walker stabbed and poisoned his dog named Saucy.

According to a post on Facebook, deputies found the dog clinging to life with multiple stab wounds.

Deputies said animal control responded and got Saucy much needed medical attention.

Walker faces a charge of animal cruelty and narcotics related charges.

Now that Saucy has made a full recovery, the dog is need of a loving home.

If you are interested in adopting Saucy, contact the Humane Society of Indian River County at 772-388-3331.

