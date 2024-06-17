Sam's Club employee in Indian River County spots body floating in pond while on break

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A Sam's Club employee in Indian River County made a startling discovery while on a break from work Sunday, deputies said.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the employee spotted a body floating in a pond behind the Sam's Club, located at 5565 20th St.

The worker called the sheriff's office after finding the body.

Investigators said the victim is known to be a homeless man in the area.

No foul play is suspected.

The body was taken to the medical examiner for an autopsy.

The name of the victim has not been released.