Residents in Indian River County want road safety concerns addressed

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Making roads safer is a priority for residents in Indian River County. We’re focusing on specific problem areas that local people have identified as needing attention.

WPTV’s Mello Styles attended a public meeting on Thursday, where community members shared their concerns.

One notable area is 45th Street, where the road is quite narrow and lacks sidewalks. Residents feel this situation poses risks for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

Small adjustments can lead to significant improvements in road safety.

Angelia Perry, a resident of Indian River County, shared her thoughts on the situation.

"Changes like left lane notifications would help residents feel safer when using the road," she said.

Perry has observed that road conditions have become more hazardous over time.

"I’ve seen the fatalities at certain intersections and understand the causes," she stated. "It’s crucial for the county to address citizens' concerns."

This is where the group Safe Streets for All plays a crucial role. This citizen advisory group gathers feedback with the aim of encouraging local, state, and federal transportation leaders to implement necessary changes.

Kelly Farabee, a member of the Safe Streets Citizen Advisory Committee, emphasized the group's commitments.

"We're focused on ensuring safe roads, safe users, safe vehicles, effective crash responses, and the enforcement of these safety measures," she said.

Last month, Indian River County residents brought distracted driving concerns to commissioners.

Farabee, an engineer, highlighted that their concerns extend beyond just drivers. Cyclists also face issues that need addressing.

Walter Stauenmaier, an avid cyclist, noted that "there are specific matters that need attention regarding bicycle safety.” He pointed out that 45th Street is one of several locations in the county that raises concerns for cyclists.

“Roadside maintenance issues, like overgrown grass, sand, and pine needles covering bike lanes, create unsafe conditions,” Stauenmaier explained.

Farabee aims to gradually eliminate unsafe road conditions.

“Our goal is to eradicate fatal and serious crashes,” she explained.

Input from local law enforcement is essential as well. Farabee stressed the importance of “developing safety projects that target areas with known crash concerns.”

While road constructions like those on 45th Street may require time, Farabee mentioned that simple adjustments, such as updates to traffic signals, can be implemented more swiftly.

Residents feel that their voices are being acknowledged, but they are eager to see tangible progress to enhance community safety.

"The next step should be formulating an action plan—identifying the problems and outlining how they will be addressed,” Stauenmaier said.