Residents back in homes after early morning SWAT standoff

Residents in a neighborhood south of Vero Beach are back in their homes after a SWAT standoff Tuesday morning.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s office initially responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery. When they arrived at the home on 10th Place, they found the suspect, 43 year-old Ryan Holmes, on the roof.

He then went inside, refusing to come out, which led to the deployment of the SWAT team.

“This seems to be a more common thing happening these days with mental health and substance abuse issues. We actually had one this past weekend where we had a young lady with a knife on the bridge so we had a standoff for a couple hours on that one," said Sheriff Eric Flowers.

A few neighboring homes were evacuated, and after about three hours, Holmes surrendered after the SWAT team had breached the front door. He faces a number of charges.

A woman inside the home is also being questioned about the robbery.