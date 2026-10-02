Rabies alert issued in Indian River County after rabid bat found near apartment complex

FELLSMERE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Indian River County has issued a 60-day rabies alert after a bat captured near the Sonrise Apartments tested positive for the virus.

Health officials said the bat was captured in the Sonrise Apartments area off Sonrise Place in Fellsmere on Sept. 24. Anyone who may have had contact with or touched the bat is urged to contact the Department of Health in Indian River County at 772-794-7472.

The alert comes as health officials monitor rabies activity among wild animals in the area and warn residents that the disease is present in the local wildlife population.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the nervous system of mammals, including humans. Health officials say people who are exposed to rabies can protect themselves by seeking prompt medical treatment after exposure.

The Department of Health is reminding residents and visitors to avoid contact with wild animals such as raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes, which are more likely to carry the disease.

Officials also recommend taking several precautions to reduce the risk of exposure, including:



Keeping pets vaccinated against rabies.

Supervising pets and keeping them on a leash.

Securing livestock on private property.

Avoiding contact with wild or stray animals, including cats.

Not feeding or handling wildlife.

Preventing bats and other wildlife from entering homes, schools and other occupied buildings.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal should seek medical attention and report the incident to the Department of Health in Indian River County at 772-794-7472.

If a pet or livestock animal is bitten by another animal, owners should contact a veterinarian immediately and notify Indian River County Animal Control at 772-226-4799.

Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information on rabies.