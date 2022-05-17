Person killed after shooting in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed after a shooting Monday night south of Vero Beach, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the fatal shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Fifth Place Southwest.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday morning that they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities said the victim has been identified, and the person who they believe fired the gun is in custody.

Multiple witnesses were in the home at the time of the shooting and all have been cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Due to the active nature of the investigation, authorities said they are not releasing the names of the people involved.

However, investigators have determined that the person who died and the person who fired the gun were known to each other.

The nature of the relationship between the victim and gunman has not been released.