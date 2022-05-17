Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Person killed after shooting in Indian River County

Sheriff's office says victim, gunman knew each other
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 11:52:21-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed after a shooting Monday night south of Vero Beach, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the fatal shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Fifth Place Southwest.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday morning that they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities said the victim has been identified, and the person who they believe fired the gun is in custody.

Multiple witnesses were in the home at the time of the shooting and all have been cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Due to the active nature of the investigation, authorities said they are not releasing the names of the people involved.

However, investigators have determined that the person who died and the person who fired the gun were known to each other.

The nature of the relationship between the victim and gunman has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News