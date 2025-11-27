Pennsylvania artists creates painting for fallen IRCSO deputy

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A Pennsylvania artist is honoring Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, through a moving tribute — a powerful painting inspired by her service and sacrifice.

Jonny Castro created the piece, and he is a police officer and forensic composite artist based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Castro has created more than 2,000 portraits of fallen first responders, and his most recent is Sgt. Sweeting-Mashkow’s.

“What makes it so special is just the fact that she was given that sergeant rank for giving her life in the line of duty,” said Castro. “Her selfless service and her heroism.”

Sgt. Sweeting Mashkow was shot and killed Friday while serving an eviction notice in the Bermuda Club Community off A1A. Castro ties in his roles as a police officer and forensic composite artist into his work.

“You’re constantly working, constantly drawing facial features, so about 10 years ago, coming up on 10 years, I did my first one and everybody seemed to enjoy it,” said Castro.

He said after learning about Sgt. Sweeting Mashkow’s tragedy, he was deeply moved. He learned about it on social media and immediately began sketching.

“It’s sad to think that she was on the job for 25 years,” said Castro.

He also created a portrait for the three fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies last year.

“What do you hope loved ones say or feel when they see this portrait that you created?” asked WPTV’s Zitlali Solache.

“I hope they know there are people like me all the way up in Pennsylvania and as far west as California that are praying for her family and wishing them the best during this tragic time — especially around the holidays,’ replied Castro.

The goal is for the art to be a piece that the family holds dearly. Castro said he will also begin sketching David Long’s piece on Tuesday. Long is the locksmith also involved in the fatal eviction call.

“I think that’s what makes it special, just because she doesn’t have any photos. She will never have a photo as a sergeant,’ said Castro. “This may be the only one, so I just hope to know the family enjoys it and they hang it proud on their wall.”

Castro says he will be in touch with Sheriff Eric Flowers to ship the painting over.