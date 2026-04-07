Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital assembles 500 care kits to support local homeless veterans

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — As part of its Day of Giving on Tuesday, the team at Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital on the Treasure Coast assembled 500 kits with food and other essentials to support veterans experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers also wrote notes of encouragement to go along with each kit. The bags will be sent to the National Homeless Veterans Support Group.

The mission is personal for hospital president Dan Bowen, who is an Air Force veteran.

"Outreach is important for our veterans, very prideful like we all are. If we go out personally and give them the support, hopefully they'll take the next step and seek out the help they need," Bowen said.

The Florida Department of Veterans Affairs says there are about 2,500 homeless veterans in the state, which is down by 70% over the last 15 years.

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