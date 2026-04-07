Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital assembles 500 care kits to support local homeless veterans

About 2,500 homeless veterans reside in the state, according to the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs
As part of its Day of Giving on April 7, 2026, the team at Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital on the Treasure Coast assembled 500 kits with food and other essentials to support veterans experiencing homelessness.
WPTV
As part of its Day of Giving on April 7, 2026, the team at Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital on the Treasure Coast assembled 500 kits with food and other essentials to support veterans experiencing homelessness.
As part of its Day of Giving on April 7, 2026, the team at Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital on the Treasure Coast assembled 500 kits with food and other essentials to support veterans experiencing homelessness.
Posted
and last updated

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — As part of its Day of Giving on Tuesday, the team at Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital on the Treasure Coast assembled 500 kits with food and other essentials to support veterans experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers also wrote notes of encouragement to go along with each kit. The bags will be sent to the National Homeless Veterans Support Group.

The mission is personal for hospital president Dan Bowen, who is an Air Force veteran.

"Outreach is important for our veterans, very prideful like we all are. If we go out personally and give them the support, hopefully they'll take the next step and seek out the help they need," Bowen said.

The Florida Department of Veterans Affairs says there are about 2,500 homeless veterans in the state, which is down by 70% over the last 15 years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

REP_CARD_JON-SHAINMAN_JUPITER_FS.jpg

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening