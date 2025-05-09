Organizations in Indian River County work together to help those experiencing homelessness

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Several organizations in Indian River County are working together to help those experiencing homelessness, but leaders say the need continues to outpace the resources available.

At the Salvation Army in Vero Beach, volunteers offer hot meals and showers three days a week—often the only stability some clients have.

One of the groups involved is Team Jesus, a faith-based nonprofit made up of volunteers from area churches. Every Thursday since March 2023, the group has served meals to those in need.

“We’ve served over 16,000 meals,” one volunteer said during a recent visit.

Tom Ryan, vice president of Team Jesus, said the goal goes beyond just food.

“Obviously, you want to give them a hot meal,” Ryan said. “But you also want to give them an experience—their dignity and their respect.”

The group began helping after Pastor George Pellington of First Methodist Church in Vero Beach reached out. He started distributing food at the Salvation Army in 2018 and quickly realized the demand was growing.

“And the numbers began to increase as the word got out that we were offering free food,” Pellington said.

Today, volunteers said one of the greatest unmet needs is shelter.

“One of the biggest needs that is so difficult to meet is sheltering,” Ryan said.

Beth Reindollar, a board member with Team Jesus, echoed that concern.

“There are some mobile buses here that they can stay on, but shelter would be incredible,” Reindollar said.

The need extends beyond county lines. Volunteers said people often travel from neighboring St. Lucie County for basic services like food, showers, and clothing.

Last year, WPTV followed a sheriff’s deputy assigned to assist the county’s homeless population. He said one of the biggest obstacles to providing additional support is funding.

Ryan and Reindollar agree that shelter is the long-term solution. In the meantime, they say more volunteers are urgently needed—people willing to donate their time, clothing, or hygiene products.

They may not be able to solve everything overnight, but they say every act of kindness can help lift someone up, one person at a time.