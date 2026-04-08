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Operation Spring Cleaning leads to 19 arrests, massive drug bust in Indian River County

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says it seized weapons, cash and narcotics near schools and churches during a long-term undercover investigation
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Cassandra Garcia/WPTV
Operation Spring Cleaning leads to multiple arrests in Indian River County, Fla. Sheriff Eric Flowers said on April 8, 2026.
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INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Nineteen people have been arrested and weapons, cash and large quantities of drugs were seized during a long-term undercover narcotics investigation known as Operation Spring Cleaning, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Eric Flowers announced the outcomes of the operation on Wednesday during a press conference. The operation spanned multiple locations across various cities in Indian River County and the investigation led to significant drug seizures located near schools and churches, the sheriff said.

During the operation, law enforcement confiscated 10 weapons and $39,378 in cash.

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Indian River County sheriff announces

Authorities also seized the following drugs:

  • 5 kilos of cocaine powder
  • 362 grams of fentanyl
  • 688 grams of methamphetamine
  • 187 grams of unknown narcotics
  • 24 grams of alprazolam
  • 3.5 kilos of amphetamines
  • 1.5 kilos of loose marijuana
  • 183.5 kilos of counterfeit pills
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Some of the cases date back to 2025 and involved collaborations with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.

While 19 individuals were arrested during the operation, law enforcement is still searching for one wanted suspect identified as Prince Brown.

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