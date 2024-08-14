'Not having her there is hard': Mom of 3 killed in shooting in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is uncovering new details in a shooting that left a mother of three dead in Indian River County. The deadly shooting happened back in June in Vero Beach.

Investigators said the woman's boyfriend was also shot but survived. WPTV is now learning he's a person of interest in his girlfriend's death.

I sat down with the woman's family to give them a voice as they hope for an arrest soon.

WPTV Jayme Sheffield says her mom would want her and her siblings to feel that justice has been served.

Jayme Sheffield and Christina Huff are only left with memories and photos of their mother, Tawnya House.

Sheffield said her mom was amazing and helped everyone. She also said her mom was in an abusive relationship, and had been planning to move to Texas in the near future. She said she got the phone call from her sister, Huff, the night her mom was killed.

WPTV A woman was killed and a man was hurt in a double shooting in Indian River County on June 30, 2024.

"I answered the call. It was on speaker phone," Sheffield said. "All I remember, is my sister crying, saying, 'Jayme, mom's dead.'"

For Huff, she was preparing to have her first child, which would've been House's fourth grandchild.

"Not having her there is hard, because obviously that's your plan," Huff said. "You go into labor, you have your mom, so not having her there was definitely hard."

Christina Huff Christina Huff in tears as she shares how she gave birth without her mom by her side.

I spoke with Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers, and he believes they are on the right track to getting this solved. Flowers said House's boyfriend was the only other person in the home the night of the shooting.

"We have evidence, we're bringing in an expert for a reason," Flower said. "We got our team looking at this pretty hard. This is definitely one that's a priority for us."

Sheffield and Huff both agree their mom would want them to get justice for her.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.