New waste collection program in Indian River County brings mandatory fees, public frustration

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Indian River County are about to see new garbage and recycling carts roll in — but along with them come mandatory service requirements and a sharp rise in monthly costs.

Beginning in June, Waste Management will begin distributing new carts for recycling, yard waste, and trash. The rollout is part of a new countywide waste collection program that becomes mandatory on Oct. 1.

And that’s when the price hikes hit.

Monthly trash collection fees will increase about 25%, from $11.16 to $14.02. Recycling costs are more than doubling — from $2.06 to $4.58.

For the first time, residents in unincorporated areas and in Indian River Shores will be required to participate in the service, regardless of current private arrangements.

“Oh, I’m not happy about it, and I don’t understand the rationale for doing this,” said Laura Fields, a resident on a fixed income. “Gonna look into maybe bringing the trash and recycling to the county landfill.”

County officials say the new contract with Waste Management is meant to streamline service and reduce missed pickups. They add that the blue recycling bins can be used as soon as they arrive, but the brown and gray carts — designed for yard waste and trash — shouldn’t be used until October.

Not everyone is convinced the change is for the better.

“Angry, frustrated. Like, I see all these pricing increases everywhere — now I’m hearing about my trash,” said Lucia Lancaster. “I don’t see any change in service, nothing’s improving — just increasing.”

The county maintains the updated system is about efficiency and fairness. But with many residents feeling the squeeze from rising costs across the board, this latest increase is leaving a bad taste.