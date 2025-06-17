INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A program that feeds hundreds of seniors in Indian River County each day is facing a major challenge: a shortage of volunteer drivers.

Meals on Wheels, operated by the Senior Resource Association, delivers food to more than 500 seniors a day.

WATCH BELOW: Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers

Meals on Wheels program in Indian River County seeks volunteer drivers

Bill Duffy has been volunteering with the program for nearly three years. After retiring, he said delivering meals quickly became more than just a way to pass the time; it became a mission.

"I get as much out of it helping people as they feel they're getting from us," Duffy said.

Some days, he makes more than 10 stops, but lately, the program has been calling on him more often due to the growing need.

"Hey Bill, we need you. Can you come in?" Duffy recounted the calls that he often receives.

According to Rosalind Diaz, director of senior programming, the program is struggling to cover all of its routes.

"We feed over 500 seniors," Diaz said. "We currently have 47 routes, and 15 we can't cover each day."

That means roughly 30% of routes are going without drivers.

Diaz said part of the issue is seasonal. About 65% of the program's volunteers are "snowbirds" who leave Florida for the summer, creating a critical need.

"You may be helping someone who doesn't have anyone else to talk to," Diaz added.

Longtime volunteer Dennis Cairns said the personal connection is what matters most.

"They tell me, 'Thank God, you're here today,'" Cairns said. "I would say do it. You wouldn't believe the joy you get out of doing it."

The Senior Resource Association is actively seeking new volunteers to fill the summer gap and keep the mission going, delivering not just meals, but meaningful moments of human connection.

Click here to sign up to volunteer with the program.