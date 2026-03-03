4 deputies, U.S. Marshals officer involved in Vero Beach shooting; suspect hospitalized

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Three Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies, a Martin County deputy and a U.S. Marshals officer were involved in a shooting Monday night in Vero Beach, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) said.

The shooting occurred at 8:29 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Commerce Avenue.

A male suspect was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. IRCSO says the names of all individuals involved will be released at a later time.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are jointly investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.


