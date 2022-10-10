Watch Now
Man found dead after Indian River County house fire

Deceased man found with possible gunshot wound
Fire truck, generic
Posted at 7:32 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 19:32:57-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Indian River County home following a house fire early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. from a man at a home located in the 800 block of 27th Avenue near Vero Beach.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the house on fire and a deceased man with a possible gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said it appears the man who was found dead was also the person who called dispatch, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

The house was a total loss.

There was no indication of foul play.

The sheriff's office said this is still an active investigation.

