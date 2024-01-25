Man arrested after robbing bank in Fellsmere, police pursuit into St. Lucie County

FELLSMERE, Fla. — A man is facing numerous charges after robbing a bank in Fellsmere and leading police on pursuit into St. Lucie County Thursday afternoon, Fellsmere police said.

The bank robbery happened at around just after 10 a.m. at the iThink Financial Bank located at 56 N Broadway St.

Fellsmere police and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and found the bank robber leaving in a Mazda Miata.

Police said they pursued the bank robber into St. Lucie County, while deputies and the real time crime center coordinated with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol to stop the bank robber.

The bank robber ended up crashing into another car in St. Lucie County, causing minor injuries to the other driver, police said. The bank robber is in stable condition.

He faces multiple charges from the various agencies involved, police said.