Man, 58, dies after SUV crashes into Indian River County canal

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Monday morning after he crashed an SUV into an Indian River County canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred along County Road 512 at the intersection with State Road 60 about 8 miles south of the Fellsmere city limits.

FHP said a 58-year-old man was driving 2018 Kia Sorento south on County Road 512, approaching a T-intersection with State Road 60, at about 5:21 a.m.

The SUV continued traveling south through a stop sign and across all lanes of State Road 60.

The vehicle collided with an embankment on the south side of State Road 60 and came to final rest partially submerged in a canal.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where he was pronounced dead at 6:27 a.m.

FHP said the crash is an ongoing investigation.