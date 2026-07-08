Let’s Hear It: Indian River County responds to concerns about waste management condo fee spike

VERO BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is working to find solutions for a condo owner who attended our Vero Beach Let's Hear It meetup.

Thomas Clark spoke with WPTV Anchor Mike Trim during a Let's Hear It event about concerns about his monthly condo association bill – his waste management fees had jumped nearly double in Vero Beach.

WATCH:

Vero Beach residents raise concerns after seeing waste management fees spike

Trim brought these concerns directly to the Indian River County Department of Utility Services. The county explained during a video conference meeting with WPTV that the increase stems from a new contract with Waste Management that began in October 2025. The department said the new contract raised average condo association waste management fees from $11 to $21 – a roughly 93% increase.

"I'm not really happy (with the increase), to be honest," Clark told Trim. "I understand that if the county made a mistake, it should be on their end, you would think. Maybe look at something to help us out."

However, county officials say condo owners are getting additional benefits under the new contract. Iman Shumeta of the Indian River County Solid Waste Disposal District explained that residents can now place bulk items near condo dumpsters – a service that wasn't previously available.

Shumeta and other county officials emphasized the importance of community involvement in public hearings, noting that this contract was approved during 2024 hearings.

"If this gentleman wanted to invite us or his HOA wanted to invite us to a meeting, we're happy to send someone to go over this process in more detail," Shumeta said. "It's certainly something I'm available for – my team is available to provide that."

For more information, residents can stay updated on Indian River County public hearings here. Current recycling and garbage schedules can be found here.