Law enforcement officers pull suspect from burning vehicle in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers in Indian River County who attempted to pull over a driver suddenly found themselves rescuing the person from a burning vehicle.

According to a Facebook post by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, officers in Vero Beach attempted to stop a vehicle on Sunday night in the 4300 block of 26th Street.

WATCH THE RESCUE BELOW:

Law enforcement pull suspect from burning vehicle in Indian River County

Deputies said the vehicle fled westbound, prompting deputies to respond to the area after officers lost sight of the car.

Shortly thereafter, while searching the area, the sheriff's office said deputies discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames in a small field on the west side of 26th Street and 82nd Avenue.

The sheriff's office said they quickly arrived at the scene along with the Vero Beach Police Department.

"It is believed that the vehicle crashed into a tree while fleeing westbound," according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy can be heard on body camera video telling the driver, identified as Donald James Jr., 41, to get out of the car.

However, James is heard on the video saying his leg didn't work.

Deputies and officers then acted quickly to pull the driver from the wreckage, dragging him away from the burning car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said James was on inmate release status for a past murder.

He now faces new felony charges for fleeing/eluding.