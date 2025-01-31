Landscaping company says 3 employees taken into custody during Indian River County raid

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is working to learn more about the 24 people detained Thursday by federal agents in Indian River County.

The sheriff's office said they were part of a joint raid involving ICE and Border Patrol where eight adults were arrested on state charges and at least two dozen were detained and taken into custody for further investigation.

WATCH BELOW: Landscaper says 3 employees taken into custody during raid

Landscaper says 3 employees taken into custody during raid

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield spent Friday talking with people who witnessed the operation take place near Jaycee Park.

One of the witnesses, John York, said he has been working at the Ocean Club condos all week.

What he thought was a traffic stop on Thursday turned out to be something more serious.

"The officers were talking to the passenger and then all of a sudden they put them in handcuffs and took them away," York said.

Bob Ehlers said he witnessed the activity while walking his dog.

"I happened to see a marked sheriff's car, but there were other people in other cars," Ehlers said.

Video recorded at the scene by a witness showed a landscaping truck that was pulled over by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and ICE.

The owner of the landscaping company told WPTV that three of his employees were taken into custody.

This was just one of what Sheriff Eric Flowers called "many incidents" that took place Thursday. It was a part of Operation Stonegarden — a federal program that the sheriff's office said they have been a part of since 2016.

The sheriff's office said one person taken into custody had been deported four times.

"I don't think it's right, but there's nothing I can do about it though," York said.

The operation is leaving neighbors with mixed emotions.

"It's no problem with me," Ehlers said. "It doesn't bother me."

The sheriff’s office posted the following on social media:

"Our goal remains clear — to keep Indian River County safe by identifying and detaining those engaged in criminal activity. Our operations only target those that are engaged in criminal activity."

WPTV reached out to Sheriff Eric Flowers for more details on the raid, but he was unavailable.

The sheriff's office said some of the people in custody had previous charges for sex offenses, another was out of jail on bond, and one individual had charges for the criminal use of personal identification information.