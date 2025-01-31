'Deported four times': Sheriff's office says 8 arrested after joint operation with federal agencies

We’re digging deeper into reports of a joint raid between the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, ICE and Border Patrol.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office says that multiple people were arrested in the joint operation called Operation Stonegarden, the federal grant-funded program that IRCSO says they’ve been a part of since Trump’s first term in 2016.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman speaks with someone who witnessed part of operation

Indian River County Sheriff's Office says multiple people arrested in operation with ICE, Border Patrol

According to the sheriff’s office, eight adults were arrested on state charges, with at least two dozen detained and taken into ICE custody for further investigation. They add that one of the people detained today has been deported four times.

Video sent to WPTV’s Michael Hoffman and investigative reporter Dave Bohman by witnesses to the raid show people with their hands behind their backs on the curb as law enforcement swarm them.

In that social media post, the sheriff’s office says some of these people had previous charges for sex offenses, one was out of jail on bond, and another had charges for the criminal use of personal identification information.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Hoffman spoke with Thomas Whittington, who saw just some of the operation take place. He tells me he’s really unsure how to feel about it before he can get all the facts.

“This doesn't look good, you know,” said Whittington. “I'm sure there's, you know, I think the Indian River County Sheriff came out and posted on their Facebook page of how they were, the guys were criminals. How many criminals, and they were parading it. And if that's the case. I am glad you know, but I don't know. Though, I don't know those guys. I don't know their criminal history. I don't know any of those specific situations.”

Hoffman reached out to the sheriff’s office and Sheriff Eric Flowers directly to get some more answers but Flowers was unavailable to speak.

He did release a statement in that social media post that reads: “We remain committed to safeguarding our community and today’s operation is a testament of our strong partnership with federal law enforcement agencies. Our goal remains clear — to keep Indian River County safe by identifying and detaining those engaged in criminal activity. Our operations only target those that are engaged in criminal activity.”