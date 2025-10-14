Kai Cromer: Indian River County deputy for 1 day sentenced to 8 months in jail

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Kai Cromer was an Indian River County deputy for only one day in early 2024. Now he'll spend eight months behind bars.

In 2024, the then 19-year-old Kromer was arrested for asking two then underage girls for nude photos and sexually explicit videos.

During Tuesday's sentencing, the judge said Cromer had tarnished the badge and found him guilty of three counts of possession of obscenity harmful to minors. Those charges are not defined as sex offenses.

As part of a plea deal, the state dropped three other felonies, including possession of child pornography.

"This case should be a warning cry to parents that you need to be monitor what your kids are doing, and we really are failing this generation," said defense attorney Andrew Metcalf.

Under the agreement, Cromer will not have to register as a sex offender, but will be a convicted felon unable to pursue a career in law enforcement.

One of the two alleged victims was in court Tuesday but did not testify.

Her attorney strongly objected to the plea agreement, saying her client has been significantly impacted by what happened.

Since Cromer's arrest, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers has raised his hiring age for deputies to 21.