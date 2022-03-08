Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Jacob Flynt: Deputies looking for missing boy in Vero Beach

Last seen riding a yellow BMX-style bicycle
Jacob.PNG
IRCSO
Jacob.PNG
Posted at 11:57 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 00:02:49-05

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to locate a missing boy they say is a runaway.

Jacob Flynt, aka Travis, was last seen Monday, March 7, at approximately 7:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of 41st Avenue in Vero Beach.

He is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair shaved on both sides of his head.

Deputies said Jacob was last seen riding a yellow BMX-style bicycle, wearing a yellow and maroon Washington State hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone who knows Jacob Flynt's whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240 regarding case number 2022-26147.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic