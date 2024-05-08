'It’s very important:' Indian River County residents give input on where new residents should live

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Indian River County is planning for future growth.

Resident Karen Ronk is part of that process. She said she'd like to see the county implement housing types like town homes, mixed use development, and mid-rise apartments.

"That’s the way we get to use the land better—denser and we get, hopefully, maybe, a little more affordable," Ronk said.

She’s moved all over South Florida trying to escape over-development. Six months ago she made Indian River County her home.

"I was tired of the congestion and the overcrowding and the overbuilding and I wanted a place that was more natural and more like the Florida I grew up in," Ronk said.

She was one of dozens of residents that attended an Indian River County workshop on Wednesday. They focused on asking residents about the Urban Service Boundary.

"It’s very important, because this is going to dictate how the county will grow in the future, where we deliver services, where we have development," Susan Adams, Indian River County commissioner and chairman, said.

Currently, the county's planning for 25% growth in the next 25 years. That's an addition of about 40,000 residents.

Adams said community input is needed to determine where to allow development.

"Where do they want to see growth? What kind of growth do they want to see? What type of infrastructure are they concerned about," she said.

Participants placed dots where they’d like to see new residents move in. Some said they would prefer increased density and affordability.

"There’s got to be some change, there’s got to be some mixed-use housing, you know it can’t just all be single family homes," Ronk said.

"I think it’s very important that we have affordable housing for our workers and I'd like to see that done within the service line," Ellen Kendall, resident and board president of John's Island Community Service League, said.

Some said the current boundary, which is almost entirely east of Interstate 95, should not move in order to protect land to the west.

"I think we need to increase density in order to preserve what agricultural lands and environmental lands we have remaining in the county," resident Michael Walter said.

The county is holding four more workshops. The next two are May 22 at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Intergenerational Recreation Center in Vero Beach.

The last two will be on May 29 at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Board of County Commission Chambers in Vero Beach.