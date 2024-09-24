Indian River State College and USA Diving to build state-of-the-art dive facility

Olympic dreams are set to become reality on the Treasure Coast as a multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art aquatics facility is in the works at Indian River State College in the next few years.

The school announced a partnership with USA Diving and a vision for one of the top facilities in Fort Pierce.

Indian River State College has a rich swimming and diving history.

The men's diving team has won the last 50 national championships, while the women's have won the last 46.

Now the school is set to have a new state-of-the-art facility.

Earlier this month, USA Diving announced a partnership with IRSC to bring a world-class diving facility to the Fort Pierce campus.

"In today's world, you need not just a training or developmental facility. You also need a place where you can put on a show," said Lee Michaud, the president of Team USA Diving.

A show is what's expected to arrive at IRSC.

The outdoor facility will feature:



A 25-by-25-meter diving well with a depth of 20 ft.

Nine diving platforms, including a towering 27-meter diving platform, one of only two in the Western Hemisphere and four worldwide

Cutting-edge biomechanical science integration to optimize performance training, contributing to more efficient and effective training regimens for divers

Advanced sound and video production components to enhance training and competitive diving broadcasting

Capability for conducting competitive diving events on the national and world stage

Indoor dry land and weight training facilities, as well as cutting-edge medical facilities

Dormitories will provide comfortable living spaces for students and serve as convenient accommodations for athletes

Observation tower and deck, with top-tier dining facilities

"Now we have the opportunity to blend with USA Diving," said Timothy Moore, IRSC president. "Bringing their world-class brand to our school. The idea is now they're headquartered there, and now we can get ready for the Olympics coming up in 2028 right here in the Treasure Coast."

Team USA says IRSC will use the facility to offer public swim lessons and several community-focused events.

"It sounds really cool to get the community in it and get more people the awareness of IRSC," said freshman Charles Olsinski.

IRSC/USA Diving

"It's pretty cool. I used to swim back in middle school. Being here and having that, it's actually really cool," said freshman Payton Thor, who believes the facility could serve as a way to bring more attention to the school's rich dive history while also getting her back into the sport. "I've always wanted to get back into swimming, so this could be a pretty good excuse."

The goal is to start building the facility in 2025 and complete it in one to two years.

They also plan to pay for the costs through donors and fundraising.