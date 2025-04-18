Indian River County's Kiwanis Hobart Park to receive $4.3 million upgrade

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A place to play America's pastime in Indian River County is getting some much-needed improvements.

The construction at Kiwanis Hobart Park could be a game-changer for local athletes and families alike.

The park has been a cornerstone of local baseball in the county for nearly six decades. County officials recently announced that a $4.3 million renovation project is set to begin this summer, and it's coming in under budget.

The new complex will feature a regulation-sized college baseball field, a scoreboard and state-of-the-art LED lighting. Additional improvements include new concession stands, upgraded restrooms, improved irrigation, a paved parking lot and a connection to the county sewer system.

According to the county, the project is expected to cost approximately 24% less than the original $4.3 million allocated.

But not everyone is celebrating just yet.

Local youth sports leaders say while the investment is welcome, more attention is needed for existing Little League programs that are already struggling to meet the needs of hundreds of young athletes.

"For them to spend $4 million out there is great for the county," George Williams, who runs Vero Beach Little League, said. "But they have youth sports right here already in the county that need help as well."

Williams said his league currently serves about 450 children across 40 teams. They operate seven fields, but only two have lights. He said the league is funding all its operations independently.

"We'd love to talk to the county about that," Williams said. "I think with 450 kids and 40 teams, we could definitely use more fields."

Deputy County Administrator Michael Zito said there's potential for collaboration, though nothing specific has been announced.

"We cooperate with them however we can," Zito said.

As for the existing lighting at Hobart Park, Zito said the county will evaluate whether any of the equipment can be repurposed to support local leagues.

"We will reach out to our partners to see what's salvageable and what's available," Zito said.

If construction stays on schedule, the first pitch at the upgraded Hobart Park could be thrown by the end of summer.