Indian River County supports hands free legislation that would ban holding cellphone while driving

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Texting and driving is already illegal in Florida, but Indian River County is pushing for a new law that would ban even holding your cellphone while driving.

Hal Lambert, an enthusiastic cyclist, brought his concerns about distracted driving to the county commissioners on Tuesday.

He pointed out the alarming trend of drivers using their phones for everything from Instagram and Snapchat to TikTok and YouTube while behind the wheel.

Indian River County residents bring distracted driving concerns to commission

Statistics from the Florida Department of Transportation reveal that nearly 700 pedestrians lost their lives in accidents last year across the state. In Indian River County alone, 25 pedestrians have died in the last five years, with eight fatalities occurring last year. Sheriff Eric Flowers attributes much of this to distracted driving.

"It's a contributing factor to almost every crash. People just aren't paying attention to the roadway; they’re focused on everything else," Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

His concerns led him to pen a letter to the county board of commissioners, expressing his support for a hands-free law.

"The last few traffic stops I’ve made have involved Uber Eats drivers trying to locate an address, and they're distracted by their phones," Flowers said.

Flowers emphasized that everyone’s priority should be safety when on the road.

"The main focus should always be on getting home safely," he stated, highlighting the risks that distracted driving poses to everyone, including individuals like Lambert.

This concern fuels Lambert's hope for more stringent laws that would give law enforcement the authority to tackle violators effectively.

“I am very hopeful. I truly believe in this cause,” Lambert said.

The county commissioners unanimously voted to send a resolution to the legislature in support of this initiative. However, they acknowledged that the road ahead may be challenging.