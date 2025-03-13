INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a term in sports called the "gold standard".

Well that term fits the swim and dive team at Indian River State College.

The men's team has won 51 straight national championships and the women's team isn't far behind at 47 championships, making this the longest such streak in college sports history.

"I'm not trying to win it; I'm trying to defend it," Head Coach Sion Brinn said. "So, there's a lot of stress and pressure that comes with that."

The pressure applied by Coach Brinn has made diamonds.

WATCH: Behind the success of Indian River County State College's swim and dive team

Indian River County State College swim and dive team continues breaking national records

In fact, at this year's NJCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, Indian River State College teams won 49 of 50 events while breaking 21 national records.

"I really wanted to be the best diver I could be," Justin Halford said. "I put in as much work as I could, and it ended up working out."

Halford recently won the 1-meter and 3-meter races and set a new national record at the 3-meter. He also won National Male Diver of the Year.

"I got a little nervous, and those nerves got the best of me at a couple of meets," Halford said. "I went to nationals and put all of those nerves behind me. I went there to have fun, and the records just came with that."

He wasn't the only one winning— Oliver Nell snagged four individual titles while setting several meet records.

"When we were finished, I realized how good it was for me," Nell said. "I don't want to say that I'm different from the others— I'm just one of them. It was a good race for me."

On the women's side, they won their 47th National Championship.

Aurora Zanin won all four of her events and set two national records.

"It's pretty cool," Zanin said. "The work you did for six months gives you something in exchange."

Her success was followed by women's Diver of the Year, Alexandra Andueza, who won the 1 and 3-meter titles and set the new 3-meter record.

"I wasn't that nervous to compete this year," Andueza said." I just enjoyed it's my last year, so I don't like to worry that much."

Congrats again to our champions.