Indian River County Sheriff's Office to open cold weather shelter

Warm clothing needed
Associated Press
Posted at 8:01 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 20:01:32-05

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Indian River County will be opening a cold weather shelter this week with low temperatures forecast in the 40s this weekend.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that they are opening a shelter to those in need Saturday night.

Check-in will be at the agency's visitation building located at 4055 41st Avenue.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.

For more information on the cold weather shelter, those interested call the department's non-emergency line at (772) 978-6240.

For additional resources call the Indian River County Emergency Operations Center at (772) 226-3900.

A cold weather shelter will also be open in Fort Pierce this weekend.

