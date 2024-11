INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for one of their K-9s that vanished Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the agency said K-9 Chaz disappeared at about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Sunport Road and Stonecrop Street in Sebastian.

The sheriff's office said if you see Chaz call the agency and do not approach or try to chase him.

The circumstances of how the K-9 disappeared are unclear.