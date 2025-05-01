Chlorine gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — One person was taken to a hospital, and portions of Dixie Highway are closed in Martin County after a chlorine leak on Thursday.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, just before 11 a.m., multiple units were dispatched to a hazardous materials incident at Southeast Third Street and Southeast Dixie Highway.

Crews arrived at the scene and learned that a 150-pound cylinder used for water treatment was leaking chlorine. Two additional tanks were being assessed.

One person was taken to a Jupiter hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a safety measure, fire rescue said evacuations were taking place within a 330-foot perimeter along Southeast Third Street.

Dixie Highway was also shut down to all traffic in the area.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

In a social media post at 12:30 p.m., crews said they successfully isolated the chlorine leak and removed the tank.

Fire rescue said they are actively monitoring chlorine gas levels around the source area to ensure public safety.

"We anticipate that ventilation efforts will improve air quality and allow for the area to reopen soon," the post said.

