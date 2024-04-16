Indian River County Sheriff's Office inmates embrace farming

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is expanding an inmate farming program for women.

"Sheriff Roy Raymond's River Farms," named after the former sheriff who died in 2020, tasks four inmates with maintaining a farm and garden on the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office property in Vero Beach

They’re responsible for taking care of goats, a calf and chickens, as well as plants.

On Tuesday, the department received a $20,000 donation in partnership with Team Success and Home Depot to expand the barn and buy more tools.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers explained the benefits of the program.

Cassandra Garcia/WPTV Indian River County Eric Flowers says for the inmates it is "allowing them the compassion of working with animals and taking care of them. It's job skills. It's getting them ready for when they’re ready to leave us."



He said, “it's mental health. It's allowing them the compassion of working with animals and taking care of them. It's job skills. It's getting them ready for when they’re ready to leave us.”

Flowers said it's the beginning of a long-term expansion for the program.

He said plans include increasing the number of inmates that can participate in the program.

Cassandra Garcia/WPTV Inmates farm in Indian River County.



Alicia Faraey and Ashley Hodges said they're grateful for the opportunity to learn new things and connect with animals.

"Even though it’s a program, it's more like a job instead of having to sit in there all day," Faraey said.

"We feel like we're the lucky ones that get to come out. There’s only four of us in the whole jail so we’re lucky for that," Hodges said.

