Indian River County Sheriff's Office identifies 48-year-old man killed in deputy-involved shooting

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The man killed after a traffic stop on Wednesday night has been identified as 48-year-old Raymond Benedetti, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO).

Benedetti was shot and killed after IRCSO deputies made a traffic stop in the Gifford area. Benedetti's mother had reported her car stolen Wednesday and deputies believed the vehicle was being used for narcotics activity. They used license plate reader technology to track the vehicle.

Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Indian River County

Body camera footage has not been released yet, but the sheriff's office said on Wednesday night that Benedetti stopped complying during the traffic stop and deputies saw him reach for his waistband. One deputy fired at him, and the suspect reportedly charged at the deputy and was struck by additional gunfire. He died at the hospital.

On Friday, the sheriff's office said that "As the investigation unfolds, we are learning that Benedetti had a history of mental health issues and substance abuse."

They did not mention whether the man had a weapon. But Sheriff Eric Flowers said the whole incident was monitored via the Indian River County Real Time Crime Center.

"He fired one round," Flowers told WPTV on Thursday. "At that point, the suspect got up, making more movements, reaching into pockets, waistband. Our deputy was retreating, trying to take cover."

On Wednesday night, investigators noted that Benedetti had 23 prior felony arrests and eight convictions.

Region Indian River County Deputy-involved shooting monitored using 'really incredible' technology Romelo Styles

Two deputies involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave.

“This is obviously a tragic incident, and our hearts go out to all of those involved," Sheriff Flowers said. "Our deputies had to make a split-second decision when confronted with a threat. Our whole team performed admirably, and I am proud of the work they do to keep our community safe every day.”

