Deputy-involved shooting in Indian River County monitored by sheriff's real-time technology

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly deputy-involved shooting in Indian River County is raising new questions and highlighting the power of modern policing technology.

The situation began Wednesday evening when a woman reported her son had taken her car and failed to return it after more than six hours. According to Sheriff Eric Flowers, deputies used license plate reader technology to track the vehicle, which they believed was tied to suspected drug activity.

WATCH BELOW: Indian River Co. deputy-involved shooting monitored in real-time by crime center

During a traffic stop in the Gifford area, deputies confronted the suspect. Sheriff Eric Flowers said body camera footage showed the man refusing to follow commands and reaching into his waistband. A deputy then fired his weapon.

"He fired one round," Flowers said. "At that point, the suspect got up, making more movements reaching into pockets, waistband. Our deputy was retreating, trying to take cover."

The man reportedly charged at the deputy, prompting more shots. The man later died at the hospital. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Officials said what makes this case notable is that the entire situation was monitored in real time from the Indian River County Real Time Crime Center.

"I've seen it from our Real Time Crime Center," Sheriff Eric Flowers said. "Our Real Time Crime Center was actually watching this in real time as it happened."

The center is equipped with a network of tools including surveillance cameras, dash cams, body cams and license plate readers that allow supervisors to watch incidents as they unfold and make decisions without being physically present.

"It's really incredible, the technology we have here," Flowers added. "I'm not having to call and ask my captains what's happening. I see it in real time, and I can make decisions."

The sheriff's office said it expects to release the deputy's body camera footage and additional details related to the shooting by Friday evening.