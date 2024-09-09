Indian River County School Board discusses concerns with new achievement gap committee

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, the Indian River County School Board met to discuss its policy on how to close the achievement gap with minority students.

The district has been working to eliminate racial disparities since getting sued by the NAACP in the late '90s.

To help with that, a six-person committee guides the school board on decision-making.

And now, after years, one board member wants the NAACP to be removed from the committee.

“When you look at the superintendent achievement committee. The superintendent was crossed out, the NAACP was crossed out," said School Board Vice Chair Dr. Peggy Jones.

Multiple board members have raised concerns about a new committee proposed by board member Kevin McDonald.

"It’s taking the NAACP issue out of the equation," McDonald said Monday.

McDonald said this would address helping all students, not just minorities. The superintendent said the district does focus on all students, but it adopted a policy in 2018 aimed at improving academic performance among minority students.

“In an effort to be proactive, it is incumbent upon the school district of Indian River County board to turn its focus to close the achievement gap," said Jones.

Board member Dr. Gene A. Posca said the achievement gap committee should have diverse voices.

“I like the idea of potentially starting another work group now. I'm interested in discussing that. One that has community involvement, one that has the NAACP, and school district representation."

The president of the Indian River County NAACP, Tony Brown, says he wants to make sure the organization has a voice, no matter what the committee looks like.

“The school district will end up in a bigger lawsuit than it’s ever been," he told WPTV.