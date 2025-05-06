Indian River County man, 70, facing solicitation charges in murder-for-hire plot

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An Indian River County man is facing solicitation charges in a murder-for-hire plot involving a woman who claimed she was forced into a sex-slave contract with him back in 2021.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Andrew Michael Mustapick, 70, was arrested last night and faces two charges of criminal solicitation.

In video dated May 1, Mustapick can be heard telling an undercover investigator that it would be "cheaper" to "kill her," referring to the victim. The investigator received $20,000 from Mustapick for the plot.

In September 2021, Mustapick was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to Sheriff Eric Flowers. Mustapick had reportedly worked out a deal where he bought a car for the victim's friend in exchange for sex with the victim, who was a minor at the time.

He signed a no-contest plea deal in January 2025, with one year of prison time, and 10 years of sex offender probation.

In March 2025, Sheriff Flowers said a family member came forward and told investigators that Mustapick was trying to hire someone to kill the victim.

IRCSO Devices recovered from the North Sebsatian River.

"This guy is an absolute animal," Sheriff Flowers said during a press conference. "Over eight months he’s going to spend in prison, he’s willing to have somebody bumped off."

Sheriff Flowers said that yesterday, while doing surveillance, investigators saw Mustapick tossing electronics into the North Sebastian River, which was also captured on video.

The St. Lucie County Dive Team recovered a laptop and hard drives as evidence.

Mustapick is being held on a $7 million bond.