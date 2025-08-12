Indian River County hits pause on 10-year growth plan amid wildlife concerns

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County leaders are delaying a vote on the county’s comprehensive plan after both commissioners and residents agreed more time is needed to review it.

The plan, which has not been updated in 15 years, serves as a blueprint for land use, development, and environmental policy for the next decade. Some commissioners admitted feeling overwhelmed by the scope of the proposal during a special meeting Tuesday.

Residents urged the board not to rush the process and called for additional changes. Among them was Gerry-Anna Jones, president of the Gopher Tortoise Alliance, who raised concerns about wildlife protection.

“We have been trying to work with county staff for about two years now to address an exemption in county code that allows land to be cleared without any environmental survey if you have less than one acre,” Jones said.

Commission Chairman Joseph Flescher said more time will allow for a better final product.

“We wanted to give ample opportunity for everyone to digest it, and also to have the input necessary to have a really good product,” Flescher said. “The process has to be right to ensure we have the best roadmap to the future of the county.”

The board will revisit the plan Sept. 9 before sending it to Tallahassee for final approval.