Indian River County deputy helps save 3 people after car crashes into canal

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Indian River County raced to rescue three people after a car plunged into a canal earlier this month.

Deputy Dan Whittington was responding to another call on Oct. 8 but quickly jumped into action after the crash occurred.

"I happened to be passing by here, responding to another call, and I saw (a) guy pointing to the ditch, and I saw the bottom of the car," Whittington said.

He said he was surprised by what he saw.

"Yeah, I was actually kind of shocked to see the car upside down," he said. "I think I was put there for a reason and just there at the right time, and I'm glad we were able to get all three of them out of the car."

Deputies said an elderly couple and their caretaker were involved in the wreck when their car flipped over into a canal just east of the Indian River Mall.

WPTV Deputy Dan Whittington describes the moments he helped save the lives of three people after their vehicle plunged into a canal.

"If we hadn't gotten there, he would've definitely drowned because he was ready to give up," Whittington said.

Luckily the deputy jumped into action quickly.

"It's one of those moments that you hope never happens, but you train for it," he said. "When it happens, you hope to react the way you're supposed to react, and I'm just glad I reacted the way I should’ve reacted."

Despite his brave efforts, he said it's just part of his job.

"I am happy that I was [there to help], but do I consider myself a hero? No, I don't consider myself a hero," the deputy said.