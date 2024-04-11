Indian River County Sheriff's Office announces who killed WWII veteran 56 years ago

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A cold case that haunted Indian River County for decades is now closed.

The sheriff's office said Thursday they now know the person who killed Hiram "Ross" Grayam in April 1968. They said Grayam, a decorated World War II veteran, faced the horrors of the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of two concentration camps.

He later became a beloved milkman when he returned to Indian River County after the war. However, on a day 56 years ago, Grayam set out on his familiar milk delivery route, unaware that it would be his last.

As dusk settled, deputies said concern grew when Grayam failed to return home after work. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they launched a search that would unveil a chilling scene.

Deep in the woods, Grayam's body and truck were located, and he had been shot several times. Despite exhaustive efforts, his killer remained unknown for decades.

"Through determination and the cooperation of witnesses, new leads emerged: Thomas J. Williams, now deceased, had confessed to Grayam's murder, his guilt echoing from beyond the grave," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The agency said their cold case unit stands as "beacons of hope for families like the Grayams," ensuring that no victim is forgotten, and no crime is unpunished.